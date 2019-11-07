Jason Ritter teases Frozen 2 role as Kristoff's 'wingman'

Frozen 2 type Movie Genre Animated

Just call him the love guru.

Jason Ritter is one of several new actors who joined the cast of Frozen 2, and speaking with PeopleTV’s Jeremy Parsons and Lola Ogunnaike at the Disney film’s premiere Thursday, he teased what audiences can expect from his character, who strikes up a friendship with Kristoff (voiced by Jonathan Groff).

When asked whether his character, Ryder, gives Kristoff some love advice, Ritter replied, “Yes, exactly. I try to help Kristoff out. I’m his wingman a little bit. We both have an affinity for reindeer, I think that’s where we bond.”

In the film, which is the sequel to the 2013 animated hit, Elsa (Idina Menzel), Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff, Olaf (Josh Gad), and Sven (Frank Welker) leave their home of Arendelle and travel to a faraway northern land in order to save their kingdom, and maybe even to discover the origins of Elsa’s powers. Along the way, they encounter the nomadic group the Northuldra, which includes Ryder and his free-spirited sister Honeymaren (Rachel Matthews).

Ritter, who had not yet seen the finished film, also shared what his reaction was to hearing that he’d been cast in the mega-successful franchise. “I was in my car, I had just pulled into my garage, because I don’t want to talk on the phone while I’m driving,” he joked. “I called back and I got the news, and I screamed very loud.”

In addition to Ritter, Alfred Molina, Evan Rachel Wood, and Sterling K. Brown also joined the cast for the new film, which is once again co-directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.

Frozen 2 hits theaters Nov. 22.

Related content: