Watch the Frozen 2 world premiere red carpet live stream

Frozen 2 type Movie Genre Animated

It’s been six years since Frozen first hit theaters and we heard “Let It Go,” the song we still can’t get out of our heads. Elsa (Idina Menzel) and company are set to return to the big screen on Nov. 22 in Frozen 2, with a few new characters that will be voiced by Sterling K. Brown, Alfred Molina, Evan Rachel Wood, and more.

While the big day is still a few weeks away, you can watch interviews with the cast on the red carpet at the film’s world premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday, Nov. 7, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT thanks to PeopleTV. People Now‘s Jeremy Parsons and Couch Surfing’s Lola Ogunnaike will host.

Frozen 2 follows Elsa, Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Olaf (Josh Gad), and Sven (Frank Welker) as they leave their home of Arendelle and travel to a faraway land in the North in an attempt to save their kingdom as well as determine the origins of Elsa’s powers.

Live stream PeopleTV’s Red Carpet Live Presents: Disney’s Frozen 2 World Premiere right here at EW.com or over on PeopleTV, as well as on Facebook and Twitter.

Related stories: