Emilia Clarke is frustrated people are spoiling Last Christmas

Emilia Clarke is so over spoilers. And we’re not even talking about Game of Thrones.

The actress opened up to IndieWire about her irritation with the internet’s obsession with trying to guess the twist in Last Christmas. Fans began an elaborate guessing game almost as soon as the trailer debuted in August. “It’s bloody annoying. Frustrating,” Clarke said. “It’s more complicated than people are guessing.”

Clarke defends the twist, noting that there was great care and nuance put into building it into the script. “Emma [Thompson] and Greg [Wise] wrote this script together, but they sent the script to all of their friends and it was only ready when their friends didn’t see the twist coming and couldn’t guess until it happens, so that’s where it comes from,” she told IndieWire. “It’s just frustrating.”

Image zoom Jonathan Prime/Universal

Having starred on Game of Thrones for eight seasons, the actress is no stranger to spoiler-hungry fans trolling the internet with their theories. Though admittedly, many outlets have already started unspooling the big twist before the film even hits theaters with an almost Grinch-like glee. Even if she doesn’t like it, Clarke understands the impetus behind it.

“When it comes to signing petitions to reshoot the last season of a very popular TV show, or whether it’s spoiling a goddamn Christmas rom-com, people are able to do something about that,” she reflected to IndieWire. “Our world’s literally on fire, so I think that there’s a lot of things outside of people’s control, so when it comes to this kind of stuff, they can do something with it and want to. It’s done with so much fervor, it’s done with a huge amount of energy and all that is, is misdirected energy.”

If you want to check out the twist for yourself, Last Christmas hits theaters Nov. 8.

Related content: