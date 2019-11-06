Wendy trailer puts a fantastical twist on classic Peter Pan tale

Get ready to see the world of Peter Pan through Wendy’s eyes.

Fox Searchlight has unveiled its first, fantastical trailer for Wendy, Beasts of the Southern Wild director Benh Zeitlin‘s upcoming female-focused take on the beloved children’s tale about a band of ragtag youths who runaway to a mysterious island with curious effects on aging and time.

The preview begins with the titular character hopping out of her bedroom window to stow away on a train, which seemingly transports her to an otherworldly island populated by a self-governing society of lost children, menacing sea monsters, foreboding volcanos on the verge of eruption, and, of course, Peter Pan, who quickly takes Wendy under his wing.

According to an official synopsis from Fox Searchlight, Wendy serves as a “wildly reimagined” epic that sees Wendy fighting to save her family, freedom, and the spirit of youth from the “deadly peril of growing up.”

Zeitlin, an Oscar nominee for his work on Beasts, co-wrote Wendy‘s script with his sister, Eliza, who also worked with him among the previous film’s art department. Beats eventually became the breakout hit of 2012, landing four Oscar nods at the top of 2013 — including one for Quvenzhané Wallis, who became the youngest Best Actress contender in history at only 9 years old.

Wendy is set for theatrical release on Feb. 28. See the film’s new trailer above and the poster below.

