Nicolas Cage-starring Color Out of Space trailer teases otherworldly horrors

In the horror movie Color Out of Space (in theaters Jan. 24), Nicolas Cage plays a character named Nathan Gardner who finds himself battling a mutant extraterrestrial organism after a meteorite lands in the front yard of his farm. The organism infects the minds and bodies of Gardner and his family, transforming their quiet rural life into a technicolor nightmare.

This adaptation of the classic H.P. Lovecraft short story is the first film in 27 years from filmmaker Richard Stanley, who directed 1990’s Hardware and 1992’s Dust Devil before his career was derailed after he was fired from 1996’s The Island of Dr. Moreau.

“We’ve updated the Lovecraft story and tried to bring it into the 21st century,” Stanley said, when EW visited the film’s set in Portugal earlier this year, “which I’m sure will offend some Lovecraft fans, the purists who still want it to be set in the mid-19th century in the year of the original setting of the story. But I figured we owed it to HPL to drag him into the present and to make him a clear and present danger for a current generation of 13- and 14-year-olds and for it not to seem like something that’s quaint and of the past and something that one’s grandparents were into. I wanted to make him fresh, to try to reinvent the wheel as far as Lovecraft adaptations go.”

Color Out of Space costars Joely Richardson, Madeleine Arthur, Brendan Meyer, Julian Hilliard, Elliot Knight, Q’Orianka Kilcher, and Tommy Chong.

Watch the trailer for Color Out of Space, above.

