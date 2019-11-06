5 female-directed films to stream in November

Happy November! This month, we give thanks for family, for friends, and for films by brilliant artists of all genders, as always!

We’re extra-grateful for the multitude of female-directed films hitting theaters this month, with something new on the big screen every weekend. On Nov. 1, catch Kasi Lemmons’ Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet; the following weekend brings Alma Har’el’s Honey Boy, starring Shia LaBeouf and based on his own experience. Next up is the girl-powered 2019 reboot of Charlie’s Angels, directed by Elizabeth Banks, on Nov. 15, and on Nov. 22 you have a whole slew of options, from Marielle Heller’s Mister Rogers drama A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood to Minhal Baig’s Sundance hit Hala to Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee’s long-awaited Frozen 2. Finally, you can close out the month and head into December with Melina Matsoukas’ Queen & Slim on Nov. 29.

But for those long, cold weeknights in between those big releases? That’s what streaming was invented for! Here are five movies from female directors that will keep you on Netflix (and Amazon, and Hulu…) as the weather chills.

We hereby invite you to check out The Invitation, a tale of a dinner party that we sincerely hope goes better than your family Thanksgiving. Karyn Kusama’s 2015 horror-thriller, which is available on Netflix, follows a couple who accept an invitation to an increasingly strange gathering that brings back past traumas — and possibly introduces new ones.

STREAM IT: Netflix, Amazon, iTunes

Speaking of a dramatic dinner, spend Thanksgiving with a dysfunctional family by watching Home for the Holidays, streaming now on both Hulu and Amazon Prime. Holly Hunter stars as a single mom who spends the holiday with her family right after losing her job in Jodie Foster’s 1995 dramedy.

STREAM IT: Hulu, Amazon Prime

If that still doesn’t strike too close to home, you can keep the familial drama completely real with the twisty 2013 documentary Stories We Tell, in which filmmaker Sarah Polley turns the camera on her own history, uncovering long-concealed truths about her family.

STREAM IT: Tubi, Amazon, iTunes

As long as we’re revisiting history, November — election month! — is always a good time to celebrate the privilege of having a voice in government, and what better way to do that than by watching Suffragette? Sarah Gavron’s 2015 period drama, about the women’s suffrage movement at the turn of the century in the U.K., hits Netflix in the middle of the month.

STREAM IT: Netflix, Amazon, iTunes

And once the month comes to an end — after you’ve rocked the vote, eaten the turkey, fought with your in-laws — then comes the retail therapy. Commemorate Black Friday with one of the greatest shoppers who ever lived, Marie Antoinette herself, in Sofia Coppola’s high-style 2006 biopic, now streaming on Sony Crackle, and starring Kirsten Dunst as the doomed French monarch.

STREAM IT: Sony Crackle, Amazon, iTunes

