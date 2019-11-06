Avengers: Endgame will be streaming on Disney+ as soon as it launches

Avengers: Endgame 04/26/19 type Movie Genre Superhero

Maybe this, too, was inevitable. Unlike many recent movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Endgame will never stream on Netflix. Instead, it will go straight to Disney’s new streaming platform, Disney+, and stay there. Good news for fans who have been waiting to stream this year’s record-breaking blockbuster: It will be available on Disney+ right from the launch.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige originally announced that Avengers: Endgame would hit the service on Dec. 11, but there’s been an update. Now, the movie will be available to stream on Nov. 12, the day Disney+ debuts. (Well, it will be there in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands, at least. MCU fans in Australia and New Zealand will have to wait until Nov. 19 to stream Endgame.)

Avengers: Endgame originally hit theaters in April. By July, it had dethroned James Cameron’s Avatar as the highest-grossing film of all time. And hey, if you want to compare, Avatar will also be streaming on Disney+ when it launches next week.

