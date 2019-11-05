Image zoom Wilson Webb/Netflix; Inset: Getty Images

Buckle up, stargazers — it’s Scorpio time. While you’ve spent the last month sampling the many charms of Libra season, now’s the moment to focus, to look inward, to want everything and to feel everything as the scorpion enters the celestial spotlight. Here’s the pop culture that will help you survive the most intense month of the year!

ARIES (March 21 to April 19)

If there’s one thing you’ve got in spades, fierce ram, it’s Courage (Nov. 15), and this month Aries legend Celine Dion is serving up more of it than ever with her first English-language album in six years. In the weeks leading up to the release, the pop diva, fashion icon, and Vegas pioneer has dropped three fiery singles, starting with the bright, powerful “Flying On My Own,” an instant-classic Aries anthem if there ever was one.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)

As a great lover of routine, of simple pleasures, of Everyday Life (Nov. 22), you’ll spend this month getting cozy with Coldplay’s eighth studio album, beautiful bull. Chris Martin may be a dreamy Pisces, but his band’s romanticism — not to mention their steady work ethic over the last two decades — resonate with everyone ruled by Venus, and their proven track record as first-class purveyors of chill vibes gets a (rare) Taurean stamp of approval.

GEMINI (May 20 to June 20)

We know that you’re bored, Gemini; we know that you’re always bored. But consider this your lucky month, because you’re about to have too many things to try, and multiple new landscapes to explore. With the Scorpio-season launches of both Apple TV+ (Nov. 1) and Disney+ (Nov. 12) — and a full slate of buzzy new shows dropping right away on each of them —you’ll find something new and exciting to speak to every single one of your many different sides.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22)

In an instance of perfect astro-casting, beloved Cancer Tom Hanks fills the big shoes (then ritualistically takes them off to put on sneakers, but whatever) of fellow water sign Fred Rogers (a true Pisces) in Marielle Heller’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Nov. 22), about a journalist (Matthew Rhys) on assignment to profile the children’s TV icon. If the essence of Cancer culture is warm, fuzzy feelings, then Mister Rogers’ unwavering kindness and expansive imagination — not to mention the overwhelming nostalgia that the theme song alone will stir up — will be a slam-dunk for you, sweet crab.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22)

You may love to stand alone under a spotlight, Leo, but a lion also thrives among its pride. So it will make your heart roar to see Dollface (Nov. 15, Hulu), in which Jules (Kat Dennings) gets dumped by her boyfriend and then rekindles the female friendships she neglected during her relationship. The big cat of the zodiac, too, will appreciate the presence of an actual Cat Lady — and other fantastical elements seen through Jules’ imagination — as well as the refreshing lack of cattiness among this clique. What are friends for, after all?

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)

Having a Virgo’s commitment to perfection, to correctness, the only thing you love more than a cleanly followed rule is a thoughtfully, rightfully broken one — like when the Booker Prize judging panel named two winners this year. Sharing the honor with Margaret Atwood for The Testaments was Bernardine Evaristo — the first black woman to win the prize in its 50-year history — for Girl, Woman, Other (Nov. 5). As a history-making, Booker-approved rule-breaker, it’s got the pedigree to merit your attention; as an original, urgent, hyper-specific piece of fiction, it’s everything you need to keep your sharp mind moving throughout November.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)

Your birthday is behind us, but it will still be a very Libra November with the release of Very Ralph (Nov. 12, HBO), Susan Lacy’s documentary about Ralph Lauren, an American icon and textbook Libra. Get ready to be transported to Lauren’s gorgeously crafted realm of eternal elegance, which somehow seems to exist simultaneously in Old Hollywood, in grand English country houses, in every romantic story ever told, and a tiny little bit in the present day. This is a Libra’s world; everyone else just has the immense privilege of looking at it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

It will be a tale of two Scorpios for you this birthday season, as Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson pour out their deep water-sign souls in Marriage Story (Nov. 6), Noah Baumbach’s devastating portrait of a marriage dissolving. Both leads are at their most magnetic — good luck remembering to breathe during Driver’s poignant rendition of Stephen Sondheim’s “Being Alive” — and their well-matched Scorpio intensity (expertly channeled by the meticulous Virgo director) gives the awards-contender festival-favorite movie its huge, still-beating broken heart.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You’re a bona fide Wildcard (Nov. 1), Sagittarius. And so is Miranda Lambert (a Scorpio), whose seventh studio album takes her back to the early days of her career. “I went after this record with the same excitement and hunger and openness as I did my first record,” the singer told EW. “I was so young and so fiery.” The pre-birthday mood for you, the fire-sign rock rebel of the zodiac, should line up perfectly with Lambert’s “rock vibe with my country ass on top of it,” as she describes it. Music to your ears.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Spend this month with your kind of people, Capricorn. Power players. Survivors. Manipulators. Killers…? (It’s fine, this is a safe space.) Rian Johnson’s Knives Out (Nov. 29) arrives just after Thanksgiving, and the dysfunctional family at the center of the dark-comedy murder mystery — as rich in resentment as they are in cash — will be the perfect place for you to channel all your frustration after all the crap you put up with from your own loved ones the day before. How convenient!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)

For the biggest weird in the zodiac, this month will be all about Little Weirds (Nov. 5), Jenny Slate’s new collection of essays that is as singular and strange — and absolutely wonderful — as you are. “I take myself seriously even if I am, as a person, definitely a collection of bubbles and springs and things that make dinging noises,” Slate told EW. Bright, shiny Aries though she herself may be, the ding-dong sounds of her sad, funny book will harmonize perfectly with the whizzing and whirring of your sparkly water-bearer brain.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)

You already tend to live your life In the Dream House (Nov. 5), Pisces, so it shouldn’t be too much of a stretch for you to dive into Carmen Maria Machado’s profound and inventive memoir. Machado’s harrowing story of queer domestic abuse is told like none other, each episode in her history refracted through the lens of a different genre or narrative trope. Your huge Pisces heart will ache every step of the way through the haunted house of Machado’s memory, every page written, as if just for you, in the language of dreams.

