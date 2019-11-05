Watch Mark Hamill react to his 1976 Star Wars audition

Mark Hamill watches and reacts to his first Star Wars audition with Harrison Ford in a new Omaze video above.

The actor breaks down (and occasionally mocks) his performance and George Lucas’ dialogue as he gives behind the scenes insight in the video, which is released as part of a charity drive.

“[Harrison] is better in the screen test than I am and he’s off camera!” Hamill says. “Why did I call him ‘Hans’ instead of ‘Han’?”

What’s more, you can win a trip to Los Angeles, have dinner with Hamill and score two tickets to the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premiere by entering the Omaze drive benefiting the USC McMorrow Neighborhood Academic Initiative (NAI) — a pre-college program designed to prepare students from South and East Los Angeles for admission to a college or university. Details for how to enter are in the video.

For the curious, here’s Hamill’s audition in full:

Related content: