Major Batman reboot news as the upcoming Warner Bros. film closes in on casting two actors for major roles.

First, Colin Farrell in talks to play the Penguin in Matt Reeves’ movie The Batman, EW has confirmed.

Second, Andy Serkis (The Lord of the Rings) is in late-stage talks to play Bruce Wayne’s trusty butler, Alfred Pennyworth, in the film.

If Farrell’s deal closes it will mean The Lobster actor will tackle a key villain role along with Paul Dano (There Will Be Blood) as the Riddler and Zoe Kravitz (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) as Catwoman.

Deadline first reported Farrell’s casting; The Wrap reported Serkis.

The Penguin was previously played by Danny DeVito in Tim Burton’s 1992 film Batman Returns and by Robin Lord Taylor in Fox’s Gotham series.

Robert Pattinson is playing the Caped Crusader in Reeves’ movie, taking over the role from Ben Affleck, who starred as the Dark Knight in two DC films (and made an appearance in a third).

The Batman will begin shooting in January in the U.K. and is expected to arrive in theaters June 25, 2021.

