Bad Boys For Life trailer rolls out its new 'High School Musical boy band with guns'

It’s yah boys, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, teaming up “one last time” in the new Bad Boys For Life trailer.

In the third chapter for the Bad Boys saga, Mike Lowrey (Smith) is still all about their signature phrase for which the film is named, but Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) is all about the family life now. Microwave dinners and staying in rank higher on the priority scale than car spins and gunfire.

“It’s time that we be good men,” Marcus says, but no one wants to sing that song.

Mike is also dealing with his own learning curve. With this new mission to not die, the duo have to work with Ammo, described as a “High School Musical boy band with guns.” Funny Mike should say, Vanessa Hudgens, a veteran of the High School Musical franchise, plays a member of this younger team of cops. Then there are members portrayed by Riverdale‘s Charles Melton and Vikings‘ Alexander Ludwig.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah co-direct Bad Boys For Life, based on a script by Joe Carnahan and Chris Bremner.

The film will hit theaters on Jan. 17.

