The 25 best Star Wars GIFs in the galaxy

From Yoda to lightsabers to Force ghosts, the Star Wars films have given us so much pop culture goodness over the years.
The dialogue, the drama, and the unforgettable characters lend themselves quite well to Internet infamy, particularly in the form of GIFs.
Ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which promises to conclude the epic, nine-film Skywalker saga, EW compiled a list of the best GIFs from the various Star Wars movies. Check them out below.
Master Yoda, in all his infinite wisdom, always makes for a good GIF:
Harrison Ford’s Han Solo frequently has the best lines, as evidenced by these classics:
There are cute creatures and droids galore for all those “awww” moments:
Then there are the downright iconic moments:
Anakin’s (Hayden Christensen) pre-Vader meltdown is an all-time classic:
As is Obi-Wan Kenobi’s (Ewan McGregor) reaction to it:
Who could forget the original confusion GIF?
The original cast of characters doesn’t get to have all the fun though. Rey, Finn, Poe and co. have also given us plenty of classics:
And, of course, there are some that make no sense at all but are just good for some laughs:
The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters Dec. 20.
