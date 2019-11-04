Samuel L. Jackson, Anthony Mackie stick it to the man in The Banker trailer

Get ready to invest in the wild true story of one the first black bankers in American history.

Apple TV+ has dropped the first trailer for its upcoming drama The Banker, about two African American entrepreneurs, Joe Morris (actor-producer Samuel L. Jackson) and Bernard Garrett (co-producer Anthony Mackie), who devise a complex plan to buck the 1950s financial establishment.

As outlined in the preview, to confront their industry’s racist limitations, with the help of Garrett’s wife (Nia Long), the pair enlists the help of a working-class white man, Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult) to pose as the wealthy face of their budding real estate and banking operation while they stand in as the company’s janitor and chauffeur.

Morris and Garrett secretly run the operation behind the scenes between teaching Steiner how to dine like a rich man and play golf like a pro (to varying degrees of success), with their venture running smoothly until the federal government catches wind and threatens to topple everything they’ve built.

The Banker, directed by The Adjustment Bureau‘s George Nolfi, is set to world-premiere on Thursday, Nov. 21 at AFI Fest in Los Angeles before hitting theaters on Dec. 6 and the Apple TV+ streaming service in January. Watch the film’s first trailer above.

