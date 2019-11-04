Listen to Panic! at the Disco perform Frozen 2 song 'Into the Unknown'

Demi Lovato covered “Let It Go” on the end-credits to the first Frozen movie. Now, it’s Panic! at the Disco up to the plate for Frozen 2.

In the Disney animated sequel, Idina Menzel performs “Into the Unknown,” one of the new songs from composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, within the context of the movie. Panic! will then be heard performing the piece while the credits roll.

Other end-credits artists include Kacey Musgraves singing “All is Found” and Weezer singing “Lost in the Woods” from the film’s soundtrack.

The sequel’s soundtrack will be released on Nov. 15 with songs like “Some Things Never Change,” “When I Am Older,” and “Show Yourself.”

On Monday, when tickets became available, Disney also released new footage from the movie in a TV spot, featuring Menzel’s Elsa, Kristen Bell‘s Anna, Jonathan Groff‘s Kristoff, and Josh Gad‘s Olaf. Sterling K. Brown will voice Mattias, an Arendelle soldier trapped in the mysterious magical woods far to the north where Elsa and the gang traverse. Evan Rachel Wood will also voice Iduna, Elsa and Anna’s mother.

The story will see the past calling to Elsa, drawing her towards these enchanted woods. Where do her ice powers come from? We may get answers to that, too.

Frozen 2 will premiere in theaters on Nov. 22.

