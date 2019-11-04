Fantastic Beasts 3 is happening, J.K. Rowling moving story to Brazil

Fantastic Beasts 3 11/12/21 type Movie Genre Fantasy

Fantastic Beasts 3 is officially starting to take shape — the third film in the Harry Potter prequel franchise is greenlit to start production next spring.

What’s more, the story is shifting locations once again: To Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The news, first reported by Deadline and confirmed by EW, includes the cast list for the new film. All the actors from Crimes of Grindelwald are set to return, including Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander), Jude Law (Albus Dumbledore), Johnny Depp (Gellert Grindelwald), Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein), Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone, a.k.a. Aurelius Dumbledore), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), and Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski).

According to Deadline, Jessica Williams’ character, Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks — a teacher at Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry — will have a bigger role in this upcoming film, after appearing briefly in Crimes of Grindelwald.

David Yates is back to direct a third go-round. Rowling is penning the script, but this time reuniting with her Harry Potter franchise collaborator Steve Kloves.

Fogler previously said the start date and location at a fan convention, but it was unconfirmed. “We haven’t started filming yet. We start in February,” Fogler said. “Last we heard, J.K. … she’s been writing furiously, everyone was really happy with what she submitted, and we’re all just waiting for the new script. And that’s where we’re at … The reason we were given is that the movie is bigger than the first two combined. They needed more time to prep and they didn’t want to rush anything so they pushed it back …. I can tell you that we are going to Brazil. I don’t really know much… [laughs]. I’ll get a script closer to when we start shooting.”

The movie opens Nov. 12, 2021.

