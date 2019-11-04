Rebecca Ferguson stole some cool props from the set of Doctor Sleep

In the horror sequel Doctor Sleep (out Nov. 8), Rebecca Ferguson plays Rose the Hat, a supernatural being who kills children to ensure her near-immortality. The film is both an adaptation of Stephen King‘s Shining sequel Doctor Sleep and a sequel to Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 film The Shining. To ensure continuity with the latter, Doctor Sleep director Mike Flanagan ordered much of the Overlook Hotel seen in Kubrick’s movie be painstakingly recreated for his film, down to the pages on which Jack Nicholson‘s Shining character Jack Torrance repeatedly types the phrase “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.”

Image zoom Warner Bros. Pictures

What was it like for Ferguson to literally step into Kubrick’s world in that fashion?

“Ah, absolutely phenomenal,” says the actress, whose previous credits include The Greatest Showman and the last two Mission: Impossible movies. “I mean, they rebuilt it, they had the blueprints from Kubrick’s set design. Giddy is what I felt. I walked on to set and kind of just smiled in a really weird, peculiar way. When I walked into the grand hall with the typewriter and I got to stand by it, I just felt really silly.”

Ferguson was so enamored of the Overlook Hotel set that she decided to grab a souvenir — or five.

“I stole!” she says, with glee. “I stole five of the papers where it says ‘[All work and no play] makes a dull boy.’ I stole five of them, and framed them, and put them on my wall at home!”

Doctor Sleep costars Ewan McGregor, Kyliegh Curran, and Jacob Tremblay.

Related content: