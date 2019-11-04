Chris Evans accidentally spoiled the Avengers: Endgame ending for Anthony Mackie

Image zoom Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Avengers: Endgame.

Captain America has a lot of strengths, but keeping a secret may not be one of them.

On Monday, Chris Evans admitted that he accidentally spoiled the ending of Avengers: Endgame for Anthony Mackie. The actors both starred in the record-breaking Marvel film, but only Evans initially got to read the pivotal scene in which his character, Captain America, passes the torch — err, shield — to Mackie’s Falcon.

However, Evans evidently forgot how tightly protected the plot details are in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and ended up spilling the beans, he said on The Tonight Show.

“While we were filming in Atlanta, I had a few people over to watch football or something, and Mackie was the first one to show up,” Evans told host Jimmy Fallon. “I didn’t know he didn’t know what was going to happen. I say, ‘Hey, man, isn’t that scene fantastic?’ and he said, ‘What scene?’ And I said, ‘The scene where I give you the shield!’ And he said, ‘You’re giving me the shield?’

“And I said ‘Oh no,’ so I ran to my room and I got the scene and gave it to him, and I got to watch him read the scene for the first time where he’s getting the shield,” Evans continued. “And he was so happy and you immediately feel like, ‘Man, maybe I robbed this moment, maybe [Marvel Studios president] Kevin Feige deserved this.’ But it was so nice to share it with him. He was so happy and so deserving. It was a nice way to have — just between us — the transition of characters.”

In Endgame, which debuted in April, an elderly Captain America retires and encourages Sam Wilson, a.k.a. Falcon, to take up his patriotic mantle. The movie went on to become the highest-grossing film of all time, edging out Avatar for the top spot.

Evans is also set to appear in another widely anticipated ensemble feature, Knives Out (Nov. 27), which costars Toni Collette, Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. Meanwhile, Mackie will be seen alongside Samuel L. Jackson in Apple TV+’s The Banker, about two African-American entrepreneurs who devise a complex plan to buck the 1950s financial establishment, and Disney+’s Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

