Olivia Newton-John's iconic Grease outfit sells at auction for $405,700

Olivia Newton-John‘s iconic ensemble from the hit musical Grease sold for top dollar at Julien’s Auction on Saturday.

The black leather jacket she wore while portraying good girl Sandy Olsson in the film’s final musical number “You’re The One That I Want” alongside costar John Travolta sold to an anonymous bidder for $243,200. The matching leather pants that she had to be sewn into while filming will be going to a different home; those sold for $162,500 to a different anonymous buyer.

While the winners prefer to stay under the radar, Aussie Newton-John tried to tempt model Gigi Hadid to buy the ensemble. She shot an Instagram video directed at Hadid, who dressed up as Sandy for Halloween in 2016.

“Gigi, you looked unbelievable in the Grease clothes but, you can buy the original, honey,” she asks in an Instagram video posted last week. “They’re at auction at Julien’s Auction on Nov. 2.”

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale of the jacket and pants ($405,700) will benefit the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Melbourne. A portion of the sales from a treasure trove of other memorabilia from both Grease and multiple other projects and appearances will also benefit the organization.

Newton-John was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 while planning her first tour in a decade that was later canceled — she later recovered. The actress and singer announced in 2017 that she was battling cancer a third time; her second was in 2013, which was previously undisclosed.

In January, she spoke out against “exaggerated” reports that she was on her deathbed saying she was “doing great.” Newton-John and longtime friend Travolta will reunite in December for a special Q&A session after private screenings of Grease in December.

