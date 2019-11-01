Tom Holland takes a dramatic turn in first look at Cherry from Avengers directors

Image zoom Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Tom Holland sheds his Peter Parker image to take on a new movie role, that of an Iraq war vet suffering from undiagnosed PTSD who becomes a bank robber to pay off the debt caused by his drug addiction. Yeah, we’re definitely not in the Marvel universe anymore.

Holland revealed the first look at his new film Cherry, which re-teams the Spider-Man star with his Avengers: Endgame directors, brothers Joe and Anthony Russo.

“No alarms. I’m a wanted man. They’ll kill me…” Holland, embracing a shaved head for the part, wrote to accompany the photo on Instagram. The quote is one from the semi-autobiographical novel Cherry from author Nico Walker that serves as the basis for this project.

In real life, Walker was convicted of crimes relating to bank robbery in 2011 and is set to be released from prison in 2020.

“On a very basic level, it isn’t what happened to me,” Walker told The Guardian about the book’s contents earlier this year. “The military parts are the ones that most closely mirror my experience. But even then, there’s a lot that’s quite different.”

It Chapter 2‘s Bill Skarsgård, Midsommar‘s Jack Reynor, and Wayne‘s Ciara Bravo also star in Cherry, which is based on a script co-written by Jessica Goldberg and Angela Otstot. The film will be released in 2020.

Holland will eventually return to the role of Spider-Man in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new deal was struck with the character’s Hollywood co-producers at Sony Pictures to develop another standalone Spidey flick after Far From Home, in addition to orchestrating an appearance in another future Marvel Studios movie.

Hopefully, Holland’s hair grows fast.

