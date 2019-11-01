Issa Rae sips on wine and smooth love in gorgeous The Photograph trailer

Issa Rae is anything but Insecure in the warm, sexy trailer for her upcoming romantic comedy The Photograph.

The HBO star leads the cast of The Weekend director Stella Meghie‘s latest movie, about a young woman, Mae (Rae), who delves into her recently deceased mother’s complicated past after discovering a box filled with precious belongings — most notably a black-and-white picture of her mom with a past lover.

As she digs into her mother’s early life, Mae begins a relationship with a smooth-talking man, Michael (Lakeith Stanfield), though she quickly finds herself at odds with unresolved issues from her own personal history as her budding romance begins to mirror that of her mother’s.

Meghie’s original screenplay is billed as a “sweeping love story about forgiveness and finding the courage to seek the truth” as it flits between time periods to tell two parallel love stories.

Co-starring Chelsea Peretti, Chante Adams, Kelvin Harrison, Jr., Jasmine Cephas Jones, Lil Rel Howery, Rob Morgan, Courtney B. Vance, and Rae’s Insecure costar Y’lan Noel, the film was produced by Will Packer, the blockbuster producer behind recent hits like Girls Trip, Night School, and Rae’s 2019 comedy Little.

Get ready to swoon over The Photograph when the film hits theaters Friday, Feb. 14. Watch the first trailer above.

