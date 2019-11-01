Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel set for 2022

All right, let’s do this one last time.

The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel has set a release date of April 8, 2022. The official Spider-Verse Twitter account made the announcement Friday, teasing the return of teen webslinger Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) and his cohort of arachnid allies.

The original Spider-Verse became a smash hit when it hit theaters in December 2018, raking in more than $375 million worldwide and winning an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. A sequel was in development before the original even hit theaters, with Voltron co-showrunner Joaquim Dos Santos signing on to direct, taking over from original directors Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman. As of last year, a female-focused spin-off film was also in development.

It remains to be seen exactly what the Spider-Verse sequel will be about, but presumably it’ll once again center on Miles and his fellow Spider-People: Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage), and Spider-Ham (John Mulaney).

