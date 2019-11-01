Peyton Reed returning to direct third Ant-Man film

Filmmaker Peyton Reed will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and presumably the Quantum Realm — to direct Ant-Man 3, EW has learned. Reed previously directed 2015’s Ant-Man, following the departure of Edgar Wright from the project, and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. Paul Rudd, who starred in both earlier films, is expected to return and reprise the role of criminal-turned-shrinking-superhero Scott Lang.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news, the third Ant-Man movie will shoot at the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021, for a probable 2022 release. The shoot for Ant-Man 3 will follow those of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness andThor: Love and Thunder.

Reed’s other directing credits include 2000’s Bring It On, 2003’s Down With Love, 2006’s The Break-Up, and 2008’s Yes Man. In addition to Rudd, the Ant-Man movies have also starred Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michael Peña, T.I., David Dastmalchian, Judy Greer, and Bobby Cannavale, and Abby Ryder Fortson.

