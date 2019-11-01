Lady Gaga lands first post-Star Is Born movie role in Ridley Scott's Gucci murder drama

Lady Gaga is off the deep end as she dives into her next movie role.

EW has confirmed the Oscar-winning A Star Is Born actress and recording artist is attached to star in director Ridley Scott’s dramatization of the murder of Guccio Gucci’s grandson Maurizio, potentially marking her first big-screen part since leading Bradley Cooper’s blockbuster romance last year.

Deadline first reported the news Friday that Gaga is attached to play Patrizia Reggiani — the ex-wife of Gucci founder’s grandson — who was tried and convicted of plotting Maurizio’s assassination on the steps of his Milan office building in 1995. She ultimately served 18 years for her role in his shooting death before being released in 2016.

Maurizio and Reggiani had two children, though but he ultimately left her for another woman. She was later diagnosed with a brain tumor, which her children allegedly blamed for her actions, though she was still subsequently painted as a jealous Black Widow by the media.

Roberto Bentivegna wrote the film’s script, adapting it from Sara Gay Forden’s book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed. The director’s spouse, actress Giannina Scott, will produce the film alongside her husband after guiding the movie’s frame around the rise of the Gucci family business that suffered as a result of greed and squabbles over control during its corporatization.

Deadline reports that the director’s Scott Free Productions will initially shop the film to Fox/Disney, where Scott is currently at work on his upcoming movie The Last Duel starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, and Ben Affleck.

The untitled film marks Gaga’s first major movie attachment following her Best Actress Oscar nomination for her role in A Star Is Born. She won her first Academy Award for co-writing the film’s soundtrack hit “Shallow,” which earlier this year became her first single to top the Billboard Hot 100 in eight years.

