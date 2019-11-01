Infinity Festival brings filmmakers and industry innovators to Hollywood

The Infinity Festival is back!

The three-day fest, where filmmakers and Silicon Valley innovators come together to preview the latest technology in artificial intelligence and augmented and virtual reality for the advancement of storytelling in Hollywood, will kick off its second year in the heart of Hollywood and take place Nov. 7-9.

The conference event — guided by more than 80 industry advisors — will feature informative panel discussions led by top innovators and industry heads like Rob Legato — know as the visual effects supervisor on films such as The Lion King and Hugo — and Transform Group CEO and Blockchain Thought Leader, Michael Terpin.

Along with new speakers, the festival will also showcase new sponsorships with production partners such as FNTech and Mastercard.

“Innovation is at the heart of our company, that is why we are excited to celebrate and spark conversations on the advancement of technology with leading innovators and storytellers in partnership with Infinity Festival,” said David Galvan, vice president of digital partnerships at Mastercard said. “Mastercard continues to bring cardholders a better digital experience, and now we are able to provide them with exclusive access and insight into recent emerging technologies and their impact at Infinity Festival 2019.”

The Los Angeles Times will also serve as this year’s presenting media partner.

“Silicon Valley has forever changed the platforms available for sharing stories, and Hollywood has long been the world’s leader in telling stories,” said Nick Urbom and Mark Lieber, Infinity Festival Founders. “We are thrilled to continue supporting the vision of these creators by showcasing the advances in storytelling coming out of these two titan industries right here in Los Angeles, a city that has become a leading exporter of art and technology culture around the world today.”

We’re amped to host a celebration of storytelling advanced by technology in the heart of Hollywood at the esteemed @GoyaStudios. Equipped with cutting edge technology and state-of-the-art design, it's a premiere space to explore the evolution of imagination at #IFHOLLYWOOD2019 pic.twitter.com/UVq3YJ4Pop — Infinity Festival • Hollywood (@xperienceif) May 24, 2019

This year’s Infinity Festival will include interactive exhibitions and labs as well as VIP networking sessions, Esports programming and special screenings of some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters.

Past screenings have included The Grinch in 3D, Ready Player One, and remastered versions of classics such as The Sound of Music and War of the Worlds.

The 2019 Infinity Festival will take place in the center of Hollywood, across sound stages at Goya Studios and the Dream Hotel. Get your tickets here.