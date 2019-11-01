Hear Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, more unite for Charlie's Angels soundtrack bops

It’s girl gangs on girl gangs as a slew of powerful female artists unite on the soundtrack for director Elizabeth Banks‘ upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska.

The blockbuster action flick’s accompanying soundtrack finally dropped Friday, and features original tunes from Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Nicki Minaj, Normani, Chaka Khan, and more.

Grande, the project’s executive producer, enlisted a virtually all-female roster for sassy bops (her own “How I Look On You,” Brazilian pop star Anitta’s “Pantera”), ballads (Danielle Bradbery’s “Blackout”), and even a contemporary EDM remix of Donna Summer’s classic hit “Bad Girls.” Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, also executive-produced the album alongside producers like Rami Yacoub and frequent Grande collaborators Savan Kotecha (“Side to Side”), Max Martin (“Problem”), and Ilya (“Into You”).

Ahead of the film’s full soundtrack release, Grande, Cyrus, and Del Rey released the compilation’s lead single, “Don’t Call Me Angel,” in September. The single has since peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Charlie’s Angels is in theaters on Nov. 15. Listen to the film’s original soundtrack below.

