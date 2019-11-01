Amazon just dropped its holiday Prime Video deals — and it starts with Toy Story 4 at just $2.99

While you’re on the lookout for the best tech deals and home discounts to shop this holiday season, don’t forget about the fantastic Prime Video markdowns that Amazon is releasing this year. As part of its Holideals program, the retailer just kicked off tons of Prime Video deals — like dropping the price to rent the newest Toy Story 4 from $5.99 to $2.99, and discounting the price on popular TV shows like Jane the Virgin, Outlander, and Bachelor in Paradise by more than 50 percent. (Note: You’ll need to be logged into a Prime account to see the discounts.)

Image zoom Scott Everett White/The CW; Disney/Pixar

Alongside its Prime Deals, Amazon is also releasing a Prime Video Holiday Collection including some of our favorite Christmas films, with Elf, It’s A Wonderful Life, The Holiday, and Love Actually all available for streaming. As for the younger fans, Amazon created a channel full of Kids Holiday Favorites, including A Charlie Brown Christmas, Polar Express, Pete the Cat, and the brand new Amazon Original LOL Surprise! Special.

If any of the aforementioned movies and TV shows aren’t exactly up your lane, don’t fret — from today until the end of Amazon’s Holideals, Prime members will save 40 percent or more on popular movie rentals, with new deals going live every Friday. And for those who haven’t yet signed up for Amazon Prime, well, what are you waiting for?

Amazon Prime Video Deals

Toy Story 4, $2.99 to rent (orig. $5.99); amazon.com

The Shining, $6.99 to buy (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Outlander Season 3, $12.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Jane the Virgin Season 5, $14.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, $9.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com