Star Wars Episode IX
23 stories since

The new Adidas x Star Wars sneaker collab is out of this world

By Alex Warner
November 01, 2019 at 08:12 PM EDT
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Adidas/Lucasfilm

Star Wars fans, get excited because adidas joined forces with Lucas Films to create a new sneaker collection inspired by the epic saga. No Jedi mind tricks here! 

The Adidas x Star Wars 2019 capsule collection features three different “packs” that are being released throughout the month of November leading up to the debut of Episode IX, The Rise of Skywalker, on December 20. The packs are across the Basketball, Running, and Originals shoe categories, and each one will celebrate a different element of Star Wars. First up, it’s all about the unbreakable bond between the Jedi and his or her most trusted weapon: the lightsaber. 

From Mace Windu to Obi Wan Kenobi to Luke Skywalker, you can lace up a pair of kicks designed with your favorite Jedi’s lightsaber color. The UV midsole of each of the eight custom basketball sneaker iterations are detailed to mimic the glow of the Jedi lightsaber. The popular Harden 4 sneaker was designed with purple accents to pay homage to Mace Windu, while the brand’s Dame 5 sneaker was given the green glow from Luke Skywalker’s weapon. And, of course, the classic Top Ten sneaker was dedicated to legendary Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi, with lightsaber-blue detailing. 

The sneakers are currently available in mens and youth sizes, and prices for the collection range from $70–$140. Along with the lightsaber-themed sneakers, the capsule collection also features apparel like crewnecks, hoodies, and sweatpants. This is only the first of three packs, so stay tuned for when the next ones launch — a Space Battle pack is coming on Nov. 21 and a Characters pack will drop on Nov. 29. 

Scroll down to shop the lightsaber-inspired sneakers from the Adidas x Star Wars collection now — and hurry because sizes are selling out faster than you can jump to hyperspace.

Adidas/Lucasfilm

Buy it! Adidas Dame 5 Star Wars Lightsaber Green Shoes, $120 on adidas.com

Adidas/Lucasfilm

Buy it! Adidas Harden Vol. 4 Star Wars Lightsaber Purple Shoes, $140 on adidas.com

Adidas/Lucasfilm

Buy it! Adidas Top Ten Hi Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Shoes, $90 on adidas.com

Adidas/Lucasfilm

Buy it! Adidas Crazy 1 Star Wars Darth Vader Shoes, $130 on adidas.com

Skip
Star Wars Episode IX
23 featured stories since
'Star Wars: Episode IX' director Colin Trevorrow responds to George Lucas petition
1/11/2016
Star Wars: Colin Trevorrow says Episode IX will shoot on film
1/28/2016
Star Wars: Episode IX: Jacob Tremblay bids for role via Twitter
5/4/2016
Star Wars Episode IX: Colin Trevorrow movie to be filmed on 65mm
11/11/2016
Kathleen Kennedy says Star Wars: Episode IX 'started over' after Carrie Fisher's death
4/14/2017
Part of Star Wars: Episode IX was shot during the making of The Last Jedi
6/20/2017
Director Colin Trevorrow leaves Star Wars: Episode IX
9/5/2017
Star Wars gets existential with Stephen Colbert's Werner Herzog spoof
9/8/2017
J.J. Abrams will return to write and direct Star Wars: Episode IX
9/11/2017
Oscar Isaac reminisces on wrapping Star Wars: Episode IX with C-3PO
3/15/2019
Stephen Colbert tries to extract Star Wars: Episode IX spoilers from Keri Russell
3/27/2019
What is the medal in the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer?
4/12/2019
Star Wars: Episode IX has a title — The Rise of Skywalker
4/12/2019
Watch the trailer for the game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
4/13/2019
Lucasfilm putting the Star Wars movies 'on hiatus' after this year
4/13/2019
New Star Wars movies are now scheduled every other year
5/7/2019
The next Star Wars film will come from Game of Thrones showrunners
5/14/2019
Daisy Ridley talks crying through her final scene in Star Wars
7/12/2019
Watch the epic new footage from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
8/26/2019
Billie Lourd celebrates late mom Carrie Fisher's birthday by singing her favorite song
10/21/2019
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker final trailer revealed
10/21/2019
What we know about Emperor Palpatine — and how he could impact Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
10/31/2019
The new Adidas x Star Wars sneaker collab is out of this world
11/2/2019
Advertisement

Comments

EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com