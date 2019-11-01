The new Adidas x Star Wars sneaker collab is out of this world

Image zoom Adidas/Lucasfilm

Star Wars fans, get excited because adidas joined forces with Lucas Films to create a new sneaker collection inspired by the epic saga. No Jedi mind tricks here!

The Adidas x Star Wars 2019 capsule collection features three different “packs” that are being released throughout the month of November leading up to the debut of Episode IX, The Rise of Skywalker, on December 20. The packs are across the Basketball, Running, and Originals shoe categories, and each one will celebrate a different element of Star Wars. First up, it’s all about the unbreakable bond between the Jedi and his or her most trusted weapon: the lightsaber.

From Mace Windu to Obi Wan Kenobi to Luke Skywalker, you can lace up a pair of kicks designed with your favorite Jedi’s lightsaber color. The UV midsole of each of the eight custom basketball sneaker iterations are detailed to mimic the glow of the Jedi lightsaber. The popular Harden 4 sneaker was designed with purple accents to pay homage to Mace Windu, while the brand’s Dame 5 sneaker was given the green glow from Luke Skywalker’s weapon. And, of course, the classic Top Ten sneaker was dedicated to legendary Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi, with lightsaber-blue detailing.

The sneakers are currently available in mens and youth sizes, and prices for the collection range from $70–$140. Along with the lightsaber-themed sneakers, the capsule collection also features apparel like crewnecks, hoodies, and sweatpants. This is only the first of three packs, so stay tuned for when the next ones launch — a Space Battle pack is coming on Nov. 21 and a Characters pack will drop on Nov. 29.

Scroll down to shop the lightsaber-inspired sneakers from the Adidas x Star Wars collection now — and hurry because sizes are selling out faster than you can jump to hyperspace.

Buy it! Adidas Dame 5 Star Wars Lightsaber Green Shoes, $120 on adidas.com

Buy it! Adidas Harden Vol. 4 Star Wars Lightsaber Purple Shoes, $140 on adidas.com

Buy it! Adidas Top Ten Hi Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Shoes, $90 on adidas.com

Buy it! Adidas Crazy 1 Star Wars Darth Vader Shoes, $130 on adidas.com