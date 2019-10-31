Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox swap Marvel roles for Halloween outing

Two Marvel stars are already getting into the What If…? spirit.

For a Halloween outing to promote their Broadway run of Betrayal, stars Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox traded Marvel roles to greet fans at New York City’s Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Wednesday night.

Image zoom Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Hiddleston, who will reprise his Loki role after Avengers: Endgame for a Disney+ TV series, came out dressed as Daredevil, played by Cox on Netflix’s Daredevil series for three seasons before its cancellation. Cox, in turn, suited up as the God of Mischief.

Image zoom Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Their fellow Betrayal cast members Zawe Ashton and Eddie Arnold joined in the fun, with Ashton dressed as Captain Marvel and Arnold dressed as Captain America.

Aside from producing marvelously enjoyable photos, the switcheroo brings to mind another Disney+ series, What If…?, which seeks to imagine what the MCU might look like if certain things were a bit different. Example, what if Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) became the super soldier instead of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans)? What if Loki were really Daredevil and Daredevil were really Loki? The latter might look something like what New Yorkers saw on Wednesday.

Image zoom Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

Despite positive acclaim from critics and fans, Daredevil was canceled on Netflix — as were Luke Cage, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, and The Punisher — as Disney’s Marvel focused instead on building up its own streaming platform, Disney+.

Loki, starring Hiddleston, will now follow the exploits of the Loki from the alternate timeline shown in Endgame.

“It’s very, very exciting because in many ways it’s the character you know, but in a context you’ve never seen him in before. And if I say any more, I’m gonna say too much,” Hiddleston previously told EW of the series. “So that’s what’s so thrilling — there’s so much to explore that I haven’t yet explored. That’s very exciting.”

Related content: