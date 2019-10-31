Kim Kardashian recreated Elle Woods' Legally Blonde admissions video for Halloween

Legally Blonde type Movie Genre Comedy

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian revealed that she’s studying to become a lawyer, with plans to take the bar exam in 2022. So, it’s only fitting that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star celebrated Halloween this year by dressing up as another aspiring legal expert: Legally Blonde’s Elle Woods.

Kardashian paid homage to the 2001 rom-com by channeling Reese Witherspoon and donning Elle’s signature blonde hair and pink bikini. She even went as far as to recreate Elle’s poolside Harvard admissions video essay, complete with a displayed mastery of legal terms and meditations on the differences between toilet paper brands. (What, like it’s hard?)

Elle Woods Harvard Video Essay pic.twitter.com/PNMBs2dl0C — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 31, 2019

Last year, Witherspoon herself recreated the video to announce that she’s officially returning for a planned Legally Blonde 3, tentatively set to hit theaters in 2020. Original writers Karen McCullah and Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith are back on board to write the new film, and just this week, Witherspoon gave an update on the status of LB3, cautioning that “it’s just a development project right now” but if it does happen, she hopes to see the return of a few original cast members.

“I love Jennifer Coolidge and Luke Wilson and Selma Blair and so there’s so many great characters that people love,” Witherspoon told ET Online “If we end up doing it, hopefully they end up all being there.”

If so, Kardashian may need to make a cameo. After all, she’s already got an Elle Woods-approved outfit.

Legally Blonde pic.twitter.com/7deqdWVv60 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 31, 2019

