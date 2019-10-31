Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart face crazed ostriches in new Jumanji: The Next Level trailer

Jumanji: The Next Level type Movie Genre Adventure

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black are ruffling some (very large) feathers in the new trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level.

The foursome reunites for director Jake Kasdan’s upcoming sequel to the 2017 blockbuster Welcome to the Jungle, which itself continued the story set forth by Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt, and Kirsten Dunst in the original 1995 Jumanji film.

This time around, the original cast of high schoolers — again inhabiting the digital bodies of adventurers inside the titular video game‘s playable avatars — return to Jumanji‘s pixelated environments in search of Spencer (Alex Wolff), who’s seemingly disappeared inside the game.

For their second go-round, Spencer’s grandfather (Danny DeVito) unexpectedly joins them as he takes over the body of Johnson’s Smolder Bravestone, while his close friend (Danny Glover) accidentally takes on Hart’s Franklin Finbar. Together, they face off against stampeding ostriches, crazed baboons, and one very hungry python as they welcome characters both new (Awkwafina) and familiar (Nick Jonas) into the fold.

Jumanji: The Next Level stampedes into theaters on Dec. 13. Watch the film’s final trailer above.

