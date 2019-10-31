Halloween Kills star Jamie Lee Curtis teases first look footage from horror sequel

Halloween Kills 10/16/20 type Movie Genre Horror

Jamie Lee Curtis has celebrated All Hallow’s Eve by giving horror fans a sneak peek at the sequel Halloween Kills. The actress posted footage with herself, her character’s foe Michael Myers, and a Christmas sweater-clad Judy Greer on Instagram. The clip also featured director David Gordon Green who oversaw last year’s Halloween, a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s original 1978 film.

“‘Tis the season….. to start screaming,” Curtis captioned the post, below. “First look at the mayhem David has created for all of you.”

The film’s cast also includes Anthony Michael Hall and Kyle Richards.

Halloween Kills is slated to hit theaters Oct. 16, 2020. Written by Green, Danny McBride, and Scott Teems, Halloween Kills will be the second film in a trilogy, followed by Halloween Ends, coming in October 2021. The Universal Pictures film is being made in collaboration with Blumhouse, Trancas International Films, and Miramax.

Related content: