We're Scream-ing! Watch Courteney Cox cut new bangs to honor Gale Weathers' iconic hair

Scream film franchise star Courteney Cox revisited the third installment of the films to celebrate Halloween, and in doing so, she re-examined what might be the scariest part of the movie: her character Gale Weathers’s bangs.

Her overcropped cut is in the upper echelon of terrible film hairstyles, but in an Instagram video, Cox, who’s watching Scream 3, thinks the ‘do is worth cheering, not jeering. “I don’t think anything’s that wrong with it,” she deadpans. “Check it out, I think they’re cool. I say I bring them back.”

Image zoom Everett Collection

And then, the Friends star pulls out a pair of scissors…

In a few blunt strokes of the shears, Cox turns her real-life (wig?) bangs from bouncy to busted, a move making many fans scream more than any Ghostface could. Oh, and he also makes a surprise appearance! Watch the video below for all the drama!

In 2010, while filming Scream 4 in Michigan, Cox told EW that she thought the hairstyle, although it was a hairpiece, would haunt her for the rest of her life. “It was the most ridiculous look,” she admitted. “I wasn’t at a place in my life where I was like, ‘Guys, I gotta have another pair of bangs or I’m not shooting.’ Ten years later I would do that.”

