Bee Gees biopic in the works from Bohemian Rhapsody producer

It’s all right, it’s okay, a Bee Gees biopic is coming your way.

EW has confirmed a film about the legendary pop group is in the works at Paramount Pictures. Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King and upstart production company/financier Sister are working on the project for the studio, as Deadline first reported.

Though a script has yet to be written, the film will likely follow the world-renowned English-Australian group’s rise to fame after their humble beginnings in 1958, with the trio (consisting of brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb) going on to garner global fame after working on the soundtrack for the 1977 film Saturday Night Fever, including penning iconic tunes like “Stayin’ Alive,” “Night Fever,” and “More Than a Woman.”

Image zoom Michael Putland/Getty Images

Thanks to their runaway success, the Bee Gees ultimately sold more than 220 million records worldwide. Paramount and King purchased the life rights to the Gibb family estate, and thus will be able to use the group’s biggest hits in the movie. Barry is the sole surviving member of the group, as Maurice and Robin died in 2003 and 2012.

The currently untitled Bee Gees biopic joins King’s Queen-focused Bohemian Rhapsody among a slew of recent musical biopics popping up in Hollywood, which also includes Paramount’s Elton John drama Rocketman, which bowed in May at Cannes before grossing nearly $200 million around the world.

Despite generating significant controversy surrounding sexual assault allegations against original director Bryan Singer, who was replaced by Dexter Fletcher during production, Bohemian Rhapsody went on to translate four of its five total Oscar nominations into victories, including Rami Malek’s win for Best Actor.

A release date and casting information for the Bee Gees biopic have yet to be announced.

