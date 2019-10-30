Watch Kevin Hart spoof Dwayne Johnson's famous fanny pack photo for Halloween

On the eve of Halloween, Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson have quite the treat for you.
The pair posted a hilarious video on social media, ostensibly promoting their upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level, which truly must be seen to be believed. In the video, Hart shows up on Johnson’s doorstep for trick-or-treating, wearing a meticulous re-creation of Johnson’s famous 1990s fanny pack photo — right down to the hair.
“All you gotta do is go to the costume store and say ‘Make me look stupid,'” Hart quips.
Johnson gets his own jab in, however. When Hart demands one of the king-size candy bars Johnson’s handing out, his costar instead offers him a smaller one: “It’s bite-size, tiny, mini, like you. Put this in your fanny pack.”
The video also announces a new Jumanji trailer will drop tomorrow; kudos to the marketing team for not simply doing so with a seconds-long, day-before teaser clip, as seems to be common practice these days. You can watch the full video above.
