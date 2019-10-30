Hayden Christensen visits Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge with daughter Briar Rose

Image zoom Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort

The force is strong between Hayden Christensen and his daughter Briar Rose.

The Star Wars actor, 38, visited Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park for the first time on Tuesday to celebrate his only child’s fifth birthday.

Briar and her dad visited several areas of the theme park in Anaheim, California, snapping photos along the way — even showing the birthday girl in a rare photo.

In the picture, Christensen shares a sweet moment with his daughter — whom he shares with ex Rachel Bilson — after building a custom lightsaber inside Savi’s Workshop at the park.

The actor is seen bending down and showing Briar how to work the illuminating purple toy, while his daughter (who is shown from the back) holds on to the other end.

The actor also took some solo shots in front of different spots at Galaxy’s Edge, including the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction.

Christensen (famous for his portrayal of Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith) even went aboard the spaceship, which acts as a motion simulator, to get a glimpse of the high-tech features.

Bilson, 38, and Christensen have typically kept their little girl out of the spotlight, marking this adorable vacation photo a very special surprise.

In the past, Bilson shared that she would not be posting photos with her daughter on social media. Despite having “thousands” of selfies of Briar on her phone, the actress has chosen to keep the photos very private.

“Everybody has a different idea of what they want to do with their kids,” she said on Bachelor alum Nick Viall‘s podcast in July.

“They don’t choose to be in the limelight themselves. When they’re old enough and they want to pursue it and that’s what they do then that’s fine. But it’s not like I want to promote my kid or put her out there.”

