Stephen and Robbie Amell stay in the superpower zone for Code 8 trailer

Between them, cousins Stephen and Robbie Amell know a thing or two about superheroes. So, it makes sense that the respective stars of Arrow and The Flash should not stray too far away from that ballpark for their movie Code 8. Something of a passion project for the pair, the two actors not only appear in the film but also raised almost $2.5 million on Indiegogo to help finance the movie.

Code 8 is set in a world where 4 percent of the population is born with varying supernatural abilities, but instead of being billionaires or superheroes, they face discrimination and live in poverty, often resorting to crime. Connor Reed (Robbie Amell), a power-enabled young man, is struggling to pay for his ailing mother’s (Kari Matchett) health treatment. Fighting to earn enough money as a day laborer, Connor is lured into a lucrative criminal world by Garrett (Stephen Amell), who works for Lincoln City’s reigning drug lord, Marcus Sutcliffe (Greg Bryk). Garrett helps Connor sharpen his powers in order to execute a series of crimes on behalf of Sutcliffe, while a militarized police unit, led by Agent Park (Sung Kang) and Agent Davis (Aaron Abrams), hunts them down.

Code 8 is written by Chris Paré and directed by Jeff Chan. The movie will be released in theaters and on-demand, Dec. 13.

Exclusively watch the trailer for Code 8 above.

