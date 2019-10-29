It'll be Nicolas Cage vs. nightmarish theme park attractions in Wally's Wonderland

If fighting a crazy cult with a chainsaw in Mandy was the craziest you’ve ever seen Nicolas Cage, then you definitely need to check out the plot description for his next movie.

The Looking Glass and 211 star, who was also the voice of Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, will lead Wally’s Wonderland, which sounds like a cocktail mix of Night at the Museum, Hell Fest, and Walley World from National Lampoon’s Vacation.

This plot synopsis alone is very Cage-y: “Wally’s Wonderland has a dark secret and when the janitor (Cage) is forced to spend the night in the twisted amusement park he is pulled into a living nightmare. As the threatening animatronic characters come to life, The Janitor has to fight his way from one monster to another to survive until morning and get out of the park.”

Now we want to know what makes sleeping over at this creepy destination the only option for the amusement park janitor. Bet it’s a good one.

The best part is that the titular Wally of Wally’s Wonderland will be the janitor’s nemesis in this film, accompanied by a gang of “psychopathic misfits.” That’s according to the film’s director, Kevin Lewis (The Third Nail, The Drop).

“For me there was always one actor and one actor only who could make this movie work, and that actor is Nic Cage,” Lewis said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to be working with him and can’t wait to see him go up against Wally and his gang of psychopathic misfits. I see this movie as Pale Rider vs. Killer Klowns from Outer Space.”

Wally’s Wonderland is based on a script from G.O. Parsons that was on the Blood List, like the Black List but for buzzed-about genre scripts.

Mike Nilon — who produced Cage’s films Rage, Left Behind, Pay the Ghost, The Trust, USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage, and Vengeance: A Love Story — will produce Wally’s Wonderland with the actor, as well as Grant Cramer, Jeremy Davis, and Danny Roth.

Cage also has upcoming roles in Primal, Grand Isle, and Pig.

