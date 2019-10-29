Film fans choose Captain Marvel and Joker as top movie-inspired Halloween costumes

Moviegoers have spoken, and they’ve chosen Captain Marvel and Joker as the top 2019 movie-inspired costumes for this Halloween, according to FandangoNOW.

FandangoNOW, Fandango’s streaming service, exclusively revealed to EW the results of its survey, which asked more than 1,000 millennial film fans what movie characters they’re dressing as for the holiday festivities.

Brie Larson‘s Captain Marvel took the crown for the top costume inspired by a female character in a 2019 movie, while Joaquin Phoenix‘s Joker was voted the choice costume based on a male character.

Image zoom Chuck Zlotnick/©Marvel Studios 2019; Warner Bros.

Other top movie-inspired costumes included Lupita Nyong’o‘s jumpsuit-wearing “Red” from Jordan Peele’s Us, Florence Pugh‘s “May Queen” from Midsommar, and Tom Hanks‘ cardigan-sweater-loving Mr. Rogers from the upcoming drama, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Top group costumes included Avengers: Endgame, the Tethered from Us, and the casts of the upcoming films, Frozen II, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Cats.

Joker‘s popularity has also translated at the box office — the Todd Phillips-directed film has recently become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. It’s already crossed the $788.1 million mark internationally, beating out Deadpool’s $782 million and Deadpool 2′s $785 million for the record.

Image zoom Claudette Barius/Universal

Here is the complete list of the top 2019 movie-inspired costumes:

Top 10 Halloween costumes inspired by 2019 female movie characters:

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson, Captain Marvel) Rey (Daisy Ridley, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) Maleficent (Angelina Jolie, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame) Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott, Aladdin) Okoye (Danai Gurira, Avengers: Endgame) Nebula (Karen Gillan, Avengers: Endgame) Red (Lupita Nyong’o, Us) Dora (Isabela Moner, Dora and the Lost City of Gold) May Queen (Florence Pugh, Midsommar)

Top 10 Halloween costumes inspired by 2019 male movie characters:

Joker (Joaquin Phoenix, Joker) Spider-Man (Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home) Captain America (Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame) Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård, IT Chapter Two) Thor (Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame) Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame) Hulk (Mark Ruffalo, Avengers: Endgame) Thanos (Josh Brolin, Avengers: Endgame) Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman, Avengers: Endgame) Mister Rogers (Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Top 10 group Halloween movie costumes:

Avengers: Endgame Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Toy Story 4 Frozen II Aladdin Jumanji: The Next Level Us Detective Pikachu CATS Downton Abbey

