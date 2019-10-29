Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis have one cutthroat family in final Knives Out trailer

Knives Out 11/27/19 type Movie Genre Mystery

We read a tweet about a New Yorker article about Knives Out. (Actually, it was an EW article, but it’s part of a bit.) It’s famous!

The final Knives Out trailer comes bathed in glowing reviews from raving critics. Even Toni Collette‘s Goop-loving lifestyle guru Joni Thrombey can’t believe it.

This entertaining whodunit from Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson brings together one cutthroat family around Christopher Plummer’s Harlan Thrombey, a best-selling mystery author who is found dead in his home from an apparent suicide. Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), however, has his suspicions.

Among the suspects include Plummer’s daughter Linda (Jamie Lee Curtis), son Walter (Michael Shannon), son-in-law Richard Drysdale (Don Johnson), daughter-in-law Joni, other daughter-in-law Donna (Riki Lindhome), grandson Ransom (Chris Evans), other grandson Jacob (Jaeden Martell), granddaughter Meg (Katherine Langford), and his caregiver Marta (Ana de Armas). Was it suicide? Was it murder? Whodunit?!

“I’m usually tasked with playing guys who are a little more noble, and this guy is a little bit more vile,” Evans told EW. “It’s fun.” And fun is the name of the game when it comes to Knives Out, being hailed by critics as one of the most fun times to be had in theaters this year.

Knives Out will be released in theaters on Nov. 27.

Related content: