You won't sleep tonight after watching the creepy new trailer for The Grudge

Prepare yourself: More (extremely) disturbing throat sounds are headed your way in the new trailer for director Nicolas Pesce’s upcoming The Grudge reboot.

Set in the same timeline as the Sarah Michelle Gellar-fronted 2004 remake of Takashi Shimizu’s Japanese horror hit Ju-On, The Grudge‘s latest preview sees the supernatural curse globe-trotting from Asia to America, where a man, Peter Spencer (John Cho), discovers a menacing entity haunting a secluded manor. His terrifying experience with a clogged bathtub (warning to all viewers: As Cho learns in the clip, do not stick your face near bubbling brown water inside a potentially haunted house) inspires a phone call a local detective named Muldoon (Andrea Riseborough).

Muldoon then mounts an investigation into bizarre happenings seemingly connected to the mysterious house, where an evil curse — said to manifest in spaces where a person has died in extreme anguish or rage — originates before unleashing a wave of terror (and more of the series’ signature, horrifying vocal fry) on her town.

“I think the most compelling thing about the grudge is that it’s inescapable. All you need to do is walk into a house that feels unassuming, and you’re screwed,” Pesce (The Eyes of My Mother, Piercing) previously told EW of reimagining the series for its latest installment. “It’s not your traditional haunted house movie where you pull up to a creepy, Gothic-looking house and go, ‘oh god that’s haunted.’ A motif of all the films, especially this one, is that behind the most normal kind of house, inside the most normal-seeming life, there can be something horrifying — whether it’s real and grounded, or something otherworldly and terrifying, it can happen anywhere, behind any door, to anyone. It’s unique to this story and philosophically terrifying.”

The Grudge — also starring Betty Gilpin, Demián Bichir, Lin Shaye, and Jacki Weaver, and produced by the 2004 version’s Sam Raimi — opens Jan. 3. Watch the new trailer above.

