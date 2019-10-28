Did Quentin Tarantino shoot an entire episode of Lancer for this year’s hit movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood? If he didn’t, the writer-director seems to have come mighty close. The released film itself is not short of footage from Tarantino’s recreation of the ’60s cowboy show, while a deleted scene features more material with Timothy Olyphant, the late Luke Perry, and young actress Julia Butters.

The sequence is included in the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital releases of the film, which boast 20 minutes of additional scenes. The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and digital versions also feature five behind-the-scenes featurettes: Quentin Tarantino’s Love Letter to Hollywood, Bob Richardson — For the Love of Film, Shop Talk – The Cars of 1969, Restoring Hollywood — The Production Design of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and The Fashion of 1969.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will also be available to purchase in a limited 4K UHD Collector’s Edition with a 7-inch vinyl record, a poster for the Rick Dalton film Operazione Dyn-o-mite!, and an exclusive new Mad magazine parody of the Rick Dalton TV series Bounty Law, which is renamed Lousy Law.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be released Nov. 26 on digital and Dec. 10 in the other formats. The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio as the fictional Dalton, Brad Pitt as stuntman Cliff Booth, and Margot Robbie as the real-life actress Sharon Tate.

Exclusively watch that deleted scene above, and get a sneak peek at the Mad parody below.

MAD Magazine

Image zoom MAD Magazine

Image zoom MAD Magazine

Image zoom MAD Magazine

Image zoom MAD Magazine

Image zoom MAD Magazine

