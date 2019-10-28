Hocus Pocus screenwriter is 'disgusted' by pro-Trump parody poster

Hocus Pocus co-screenwriter Mick Garris has expressed his disgust at a pro-Trump cartoon that parodies the poster for the beloved 1993 supernatural comedy. The image features the phrase “Stop the Witch-Hunt” — a reference to the ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Trump — and replaces actresses Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy with Democratic politicians Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, and Jerry Nadler. The image is available to purchase as a “fine art poster” from the official Trump-Pence store.
“As one of the creators of Hocus Pocus, I am disgusted by this putrid act of evasion,” Garris tweeted Monday. “This is the worst president in our history, and I object in every way his attempt to co-opt, no matter how poorly, our creation. Leave our witches alone, oh Evil One.”
Coincidentally or not, Hocus Pocus star Midler has been a vocal critic of Trump.
“He looks like he’s about to cry,” the actress tweeted just yesterday, after Trump was booed while attending game 5 of the World Series in Washington, D.C. “Tough. Think about all the kids in cages, that he made cry. He’s put us through three years of utter hell. This isn’t one of his phony rallies. This is the real deal, and I am proud of DC for letting him hear the truth for once.”
Garris’ other credits include directing the 1994 miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s novel The Stand and a segment of this year’s horror anthology Nightmare Cinema.
