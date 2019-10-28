Musical version of A Christmas Carol in the works at Disney

God bless us, every one, we’re getting another version of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Though there are several iterations of the beloved holiday story currently in the works, including a forthcoming FX miniseries starring Andy Serkis and Guy Pearce, there’s seemingly no shortage of love for A Christmas Carol.

EW has learned Disney has its own adaptation in the works, a musical told from the point of view of Scrooge’s business partner Jacob Marley. Bill Condon is attached to direct, after previously helming the live-action Beauty and the Beast adaptation for Disney. Condon has already penned the script, and Stephen Schwartz, beloved for his Broadway score for Wicked, has written music and lyrics.

Tentatively titled Marley, the adaptation will retell the story through the eyes of Marley. Whether it’s in his corporeal days or focused on his time as a spirit remains to be seen. A Christmas Carol famously follows the tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, a bitter miser who learns to change his ways after visitations from the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future. Marley, Scrooge’s long-dead business partner, visits Scrooge to presage the spirits’ visits, warning him to take heed of the lessons they have in store.

A Christmas Carol remains a popular property for adaptation. Apple has a version in the works that is also a musical, from Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. Disney is no stranger to the property, having overseen adaptations featuring the Muppets and Mickey Mouse, as well as a Robert Zemeckis-directed motion-capture version starring Jim Carrey.

