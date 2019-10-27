Gabrielle Union and 11-month-old daughter Bring It On for Halloween in matching costumes

Image zoom Ken Jacques/Universal/Beacon/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

Gabrielle Union and her 11-month-old daughter Kaavia threw it back for Halloween, wearing matching cheerleading uniforms from the actress’s 2000 classic movie, Bring It On.

“Brought it,” Union captioned a photo of the outfits, showing her channeling her character Isis in the iconic green, yellow, and orange Clovers uniform. Her daughter, Kaavia James, is seen matching in a uniform with the logo for Runza, a Nebraska-based fast-food restaurant chain.

She also posted a video from the film where her squad completes their routine, interspersed with a clip of her and her daughter’s moves. “Ice Ice Ice… Its COLD asf” Union wrote.

Bring It On starred Kirsten Dunst as Torrance Shipman, who becomes captain of the Rancho Carne High School cheerleading squad and realizes their past success came from their former captain stealing routines from the East Compton Clovers squad, led by Isis (Union).

Dunst recently said that after it was released, the film took on a life of its own and exceeded everyone’s expectations. “We made that movie for no money, zero money,” Dunst told Kelly Clarkson on the singer’s talk show. “It was a Universal movie but one of those that they were just like, ‘Go do what you want, this little whatever cheerleading movie.’ And then opening weekend… we were all so surprised.”

Halloween isn’t the first time Union has shown love for the movie. In September, the actress featured Kaavia in the same pint-sized cheerleading outfit. Union and her husband Dwyane Wade welcomed Kaavia via surrogate on Nov. 7, 2018.

Dunst also said that she’d be down to do another Bring It On movie if given the chance.

“If they wanted to make another movie, I would make another movie. Why not?” she told Clarkson.

There have been multiple sequels in the Bring It On cinematic universe, including 2004’s Bring It On Again, Bring It On: All or Nothing (with Hayden Panettiere and a cameo from Rihanna), and Bring it On: In It to Win It. But nothing beats the original, which starred Dunst, Union, Eliza Dushku, and Jesse Bradford.

