Arrow and The Flash stars Stephen and Robbie Amell superpower up in teaser for sci-fi film Code 8  

The Flash actor Robbie Amell and his Arrow-starring cousin Stephen proved they had crowdfunding superpowers when the pair raised almost $2.5 million on Indigogo for their film Code 8, the teaser for which has just been released.

Image zoom Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images

Directed by Jeff Chan, Code 8 is set in a world where four percent of the population is born with varying supernatural abilities, but instead of being billionaires or superheroes, they face discrimination and live in poverty, often resorting to crime. Connor Reed (Robbie Amell), a power-enabled young man, is struggling to pay for his ailing mother’s (Kari Matchett) health treatment. Fighting to earn enough money as a day laborer, Connor is lured into a lucrative criminal world by Garrett (Stephen Amell) who works for Lincoln City’s reigning drug lord, Marcus Sutcliffe (Greg Bryk). Garrett helps Connor sharpen his powers in order to execute a series of crimes on behalf of Sutcliffe, while a militarized police unit, led by Agent Park (Sung Kang) and Agent Davis (Aaron Abrams), hunts them down.

Code 8 is released in theaters and On Demand, Dec. 13. Watch the film’s teaser below.

Related content: