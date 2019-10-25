Baz Luhrmann casts The Society actress Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla in Elvis Presley biopic

Image zoom Jim Spellman/WireImage

There’s another actor heading to Graceland!

EW can confirm that Australian actress Olivia DeJonge has been cast as Priscilla Presley in Baz Luhrmann‘s upcoming Elvis Presley biopic. Warner Brothers studio announced on Friday that DeJonge — best known for playing Elle on Netflix’s mystery teen drama The Society — will join already cast Austin Butler (Elvis) and Tom Hanks who is set to take on the role of Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley were married from 1967 to 1973, after meeting when she was just 14 and he was 24. Priscilla went on to become chairwoman of Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE), the company responsible for turning Graceland into one of the U.S.’s most-visited tourist attractions.

The yet-to-be-titled drama will cover Presley’s rise to fame from broke, aspiring singer to worldwide superstar, framed by his complicated relationship with his manager for more than 20 years, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks) and his relationship with his wife and mother of his one child Lisa Marie Presley. The screenplay is written by Luhrmann and Craig Pearce, with multiple-Oscar winner Catherine Martin (The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge!) serving as production and costume designer. The movie begins shooting early next year in Queensland, Australia.

Related content: