Julie Andrews has jokes for passing on Wolf of Wall Street role: 'I was so truly stoned'

Somewhere in the multiverse, there exists an alternate timeline of events, not too unlike our own, where Martin Scorsese‘s coke-snorting, quallude-coma-rattled The Wolf of Wall Street featured Dame Julie Andrews, the star of Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, and Aquaman. This fact has been known for some time, but Andrews took a look back on the opportunity that passed her by.

Appearing on Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live this week with guest Whoopi Goldberg, Andrews says she has regrets over not taking the role.

“I do regret it,” the practically perfect Oscar winner admitted. “I wasn’t able to do the movie. I had an operation. I’m a bionic woman and I have a titanium ankle.” Joking (but not really), she added, “I was so truly stoned from all the drugs that I had to take to take the pain away. Really, it was mostly the anesthetics.”

Andrews would have played Aunt Emma, the “very easy to talk to” British national, whose niece is Margot Robbie‘s Naomi Lapaglia. Joanna Lumley of Absolutely Fabulous and Paddington 2 ended up taking the role instead.

“I just wasn’t ready and I wanted to be and I would’ve loved to work with Scorsese,” Andrews continued.

The actress also dropped a reality check on Princess Diaries 3 after Anne Hathaway appeared on Watch What Happens Live in January and pronounced the existance of a script.

“The truth is I haven’t heard,” Andrews said. “But, there’s been talk about it for quite a while. I think she [Hathaway] had or is having a second child, and she’s busy and I’ve been busy. I think if it happens, it would be lovely, and if it doesn’t, I wouldn’t have known about it.”

Related content: