Shooting wraps on new James Bond movie No Time to Die

Shooting has wrapped on the new James Bond film, No Time to Die. The announcement came via the spy franchise’s official Instagram account.

“That’s a wrap on No Time to Die,” ran the message, accompanying a photograph of star Daniel Craig and director Cary Fukunaga. “See you in cinemas April 2020.”

The film finds Bond no longer on active service and enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. According to the official synopsis, “his peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

The cast also includes Bond veterans Léa Seydoux, who will reprise her Spectre role of psychologist Dr. Madeleine Swann; Jeffrey Wright, who is once again playing CIA operative Felix Letter; Rory Kinnear, who portrays Tanner; Naomie Harris, who plays Moneypenny; Ben Whishaw, who is back as Q; and Ralph Fiennes, who returns as M. In July, Variety reported that Christoph Waltz is also returning to reprise the role of iconic Bond baddie, Blofeld. The film’s villain will be portrayed by Oscar-winner Rami Malek.

Franchise newbies include Ana de Armas, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Lashana Lynch.

No Time to Die will be released in the U.S. on April 8, 2020.

