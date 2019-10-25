Anthony Bourdain documentary on the way from Won't You Be My Neighbor director

The late chef, writer, and TV host Anthony Bourdain will be the next subject of Oscar-winning documentarian Morgan Neville.

CNN Films, HBO Max, and Focus Features are partnering on the untitled film, which will first be distributed by Focus in theaters worldwide. The documentary will make its TV premiere on CNN, the network that aired Bourdain’s Emmy-winning food and travel show Parts Unknown, and then be available for streaming on HBO Max.

“Anthony Bourdain did more to help us understand each other than just about anyone in the history of television,” Neville said in a statement. “He connected with people not in spite of his flaws, but because of them. To have the opportunity to tell his story is humbling.”

Neville, whose previous documentaries include the Fred Rogers portrait Won’t You Be My Neighbor and the Oscar-winning 20 Feet From Stardom, will be working on the new film with Bourdain’s longtime collaborators Zero Point Zero Productions and his estate to include photos, home movies, and other material that will provide insight into his life and work.

