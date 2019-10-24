Wonder Woman 1984 director confirms Pedro Pascal as villain Maxwell Lord

Wonder Woman 1984 11/01/19 type Movie Genre Superhero

When Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins first revealed Pedro Pascal looking like a Donald Trump-esque businessman, comic book fans had an inkling as to who he might be playing. Turns out, he’s exactly who we thought.

The filmmaker confirmed on Thursday that the Game of Thrones veteran will be playing villain Maxwell Lord opposite Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman in the blockbuster sequel.

“Well hello… Max,” Jenkins tweeted, tagging Pascal in the comic book image of Mr. Lord.

Image zoom

On the page, Maxwell, born Maxwell Lord IV, was forever changed by the discovery of his father’s dead body, killed by an apparent suicide. He grew up to be an opportunist businessman and it was later discovered he held a deep disdain and distrust for any non-humans. He ultimately came to the conclusion that, for the betterment of humanity, superheroes needed to be eradicated. His efforts included the making of sleeper agents to execute coordinated attacks on supes.

It’s unclear exactly how Pascal’s Maxwell will take shape, but we officially now Kristen Wiig as Cheetah isn’t the only villain coming in Wonder Woman 1984.

The film, as its title suggests, takes place in the 1980s. The new setting is Washington, D.C., and Chris Pine also returns to his role as Steve Trevor. It’s still unclear how that all happens, given his demise in Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman 1984 was initially set for release this Nov. 1, but the film was moved to June 5, 2020.

A prismatic poster was released during San Diego Comic-Con in July, revealing Diana Prince in what appears to be her glistening golden eagle armor, sans wings.

Related content: